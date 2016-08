GB's Bottle Shop comes one step closer to opening with Michelangelo-esque beer mural

click to enlarge Photo courtesy GB's Bottle Shop & Tasting Room

If you've been following the evolution of the second Gnarly Barley location from inception through bar-building and growler-getting and tap-installing, you'll love this next development in Ivanhoe Village's newest swilling spot.Local artists and husband-and-wife team illustrator Alex Ray and photographer Nicole Ami Ray painted a seriously awesome mural depicting the creation story with God as a beer-bearing dude handing off some suds to Adam. See the classical-meets-surrealist mural come to life in the Rays' time-lapse video below.We're super stoked for the place to open so we can pay homage to Dionysus and the rest of the hedonistic beer gods ourselves in the shadow of this masterpiece.(opening soon!)531 Virginia Drive