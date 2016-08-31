Wednesday, August 31, 2016
GB's Bottle Shop comes one step closer to opening with Michelangelo-esque beer mural
Posted
By Holly V. Kapherr
on Wed, Aug 31, 2016 at 10:42 AM
Photo courtesy GB's Bottle Shop & Tasting Room
If you've been following the evolution of the second Gnarly Barley
location from inception through bar-building and growler-getting and tap-installing, you'll love this next development in Ivanhoe Village's newest swilling spot.
Local artists and husband-and-wife team illustrator Alex Ray
and photographer Nicole Ami Ray
painted a seriously awesome mural depicting the creation story with God as a beer-bearing dude handing off some suds to Adam. See the classical-meets-surrealist mural come to life in the Rays' time-lapse video below.
We're super stoked for the place to open so we can pay homage to Dionysus and the rest of the hedonistic beer gods ourselves in the shadow of this masterpiece.
GB's Bottle Shop & Tasting Room
(opening soon!)
531 Virginia Drive
gbbottleshop.com
