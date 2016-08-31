Bloggytown

Wednesday, August 31, 2016

First commercial flight from Florida to Cuba took off today

Posted By on Wed, Aug 31, 2016 at 11:32 AM

Today is a historic day for the U.S. and Floridians especially.

A Jetblue flight from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, made its way to Santa Clara, Cuba in the first regular passenger flight between the U.S. and Cuba in 50 years.

Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx was on the 9:45 a.m. flight. The U.S. still maintains an embargo against Cuba, so any American passenger wishing to fly to Cuba will have to pledge that they qualify for one of 12 categories of travel. They include religious activities, humanitarian projects, and support for the Cuban people amongst others.

Silver Airways will also begin flights to Santa Clara on Thursday, and American Airlines will begin its flights to Cuba on Sept 7. Southwest, Frontier, and Sun Country Airlines have also been approved for flights to Cuba from the U.S. and today Transportation Department is set to announce which airlines will be able to fly to Havana.

