Edwards, Bonilla head to run-off for Orange County Commission seat

click to enlarge
After coming close but ultimately failing to get more than 50 percent of the vote, Orange County Commissioner Ted Edwards heads to a run-off election against his challenger, environmental activist Emily Bonilla.
Edwards, who represents District 5, got 42 percent of the vote, while Bonilla received 28 percent, according to the Orange County Supervisor of Elections
office. Tim McKinney, executive vice president of United Global Outreach, came in at a close third with 22 percent of all votes.
Edwards' challengers arose
after several public spats with the commissioner over development and environmental concerns. Bonilla and hundreds of other East Orange County residents lead the fight against the commissioner after Edwards spearheaded votes on two developments east of the Econlockhatchee River that would put about 4,000 homes in an ecologically sensitive area. The developments would cross the river boundary that separates the urban Orange County from the rural.
Bonilla and Edwards will face each other again in November's general election.