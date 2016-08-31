Austin comedian JT Habersaat brings 'Altercation Punk' comedy to Spacebar

click to enlarge
Austin-via-NYC comic JT Habersaat has made a name for himself with the Altercation Punk Comedy Tour, a stand-up road show that has crisscrossed the country every year since 2009. His podcast, The Road
, is an illuminating visit to the world of the touring comedian, with frequent side trips into the world of punk-rock music fandom. Habersaat's most recent comedy album, the aptly named Misanthrope
, debuted at No. 2 on iTunes' comedy charts earlier this month, and with support from recently departed (to Chicago, not the afterlife) Orlando comic Larry Fulford, this show should be another notch on Spacebar's comedy heavyweight championship belt.
with Larry Fulford, Marcus Crespo, Heather Shaw | 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31 | Spacebar, 2428 E. Robinson St. | facebook.com/spacebarcomedy
| $5