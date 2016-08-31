The Heard

Wednesday, August 31, 2016

The Heard

31 free concerts in Orlando this week (8/31-9/6)

Posted By on Wed, Aug 31, 2016 at 11:27 AM

click image Brad Paisley - IMAGE VIA ARTIST FACEBOOK
  • Image via artist Facebook
  • Brad Paisley
Wednesday August 31
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints Of Truth 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Oriented Music Group Open Jam 10:45 pm at St. Matthew's Tavern, 1300 N. Mills Ave.
Reggae Night with Hor!zen and DJ Red I 10 pm at the Caboose, 1827 N. Orange Ave.
The Imperial's Acoustic Soundcheck With Pickens Ivy 8 pm at The Imperial at Washburn Imports, 1800 N. Orange Ave.
Music in the Library: Orlando Brass Quartet 6:30 pm at Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.
Brian Smalley 7 pm at Island Time, 712 E. Washington St.
Timothy Eerie 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.

Thursday September 1
Thursday Jazz Jams 8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park
Leisure Chief 10 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Justin Kangrga 9:30 pm Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland.
Chris Cortez and The New Thing 8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.
Kaleigh Baker 10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Mellow Relics 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.

Friday September 2
The Great Irish Hooley: Screaming Orphans, the Raglan Roots Coalition, Flat Out, Marianne Fraser Band and more noon at Raglan Road Irish Pub, 1640 E. Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista.
Mama's Batch 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.

Saturday September 3
Chris Dupre 9 pm at Aloma Bowl, 2530 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
The Company 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
The Great Irish Hooley: Screaming Orphans, the Raglan Roots Coalition, Flat Out, Marianne Fraser Band and more noon at Raglan Road Irish Pub, 1640 E. Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista.
TMD Pop Up: Fiona, Grape La Flame, Lanlordcollectin, B8ta 10 pm at The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.

Sunday September 4
Ancient Sun 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Brad Paisley  7 pm at Orlando City Hall, 400 S. Orange Ave.
The Great Irish Hooley: Screaming Orphans, the Raglan Roots Coalition, Flat Out, Marianne Fraser Band and more noon at Raglan Road Irish Pub, 1640 E. Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista.

Monday September 5
Reggae Mondae featuring Kash'd Out 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
The Great Irish Hooley: Screaming Orphans, the Raglan Roots Coalition, Flat Out, Marianne Fraser Band and more noon at Raglan Road Irish Pub, 1640 E. Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista.

Tuesday September 6
Con Leche 10 pm at St. Matthew's Tavern, 1300 N. Mills Ave.
The Groove Orient 10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment 7-9 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.
Music in the Library: The Beautiful Harp 3 pm at South Trail Library, 4600 S. Orange Blossom Trail.
Pate, Outlaw, Folwell 8  pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.

  |  

