31 free concerts in Orlando this week (8/31-9/6)

Wednesday August 31
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints Of Truth
Brad Paisley
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Oriented Music Group Open Jam
10:45 pm at St. Matthew's Tavern, 1300 N. Mills Ave.
Reggae Night with Hor!zen and DJ Red I
10 pm at the Caboose, 1827 N. Orange Ave.
The Imperial's Acoustic Soundcheck With Pickens Ivy
8 pm at The Imperial at Washburn Imports, 1800 N. Orange Ave.
Music in the Library: Orlando Brass Quartet
6:30 pm at Orlando Public Library, 101 E. Central Blvd.
Brian Smalley
7 pm at Island Time, 712 E. Washington St.
Timothy Eerie
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Thursday September 1
Thursday Jazz Jams
8 pm at Austin's Coffee, 929 W. Fairbanks Ave., Winter Park
Leisure Chief
10 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Justin Kangrga
9:30 pm Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland.
Chris Cortez and The New Thing
8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.
Kaleigh Baker
10 pm at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
The Mellow Relics
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Friday September 2
The Great Irish Hooley: Screaming Orphans, the Raglan Roots Coalition, Flat Out, Marianne Fraser Band and more
noon at Raglan Road Irish Pub, 1640 E. Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista.
Mama's Batch
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Saturday September 3
Chris Dupre
9 pm at Aloma Bowl, 2530 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
The Company
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
The Great Irish Hooley: Screaming Orphans, the Raglan Roots Coalition, Flat Out, Marianne Fraser Band and more
noon at Raglan Road Irish Pub, 1640 E. Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista.
TMD Pop Up: Fiona, Grape La Flame, Lanlordcollectin, B8ta
10 pm at The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave.
Sunday September 4
Ancient Sun
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Brad Paisley
7 pm at Orlando City Hall, 400 S. Orange Ave.
The Great Irish Hooley: Screaming Orphans, the Raglan Roots Coalition, Flat Out, Marianne Fraser Band and more
noon at Raglan Road Irish Pub, 1640 E. Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista.
Monday September 5
Reggae Mondae featuring Kash'd Out
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
The Great Irish Hooley: Screaming Orphans, the Raglan Roots Coalition, Flat Out, Marianne Fraser Band and more
noon at Raglan Road Irish Pub, 1640 E. Buena Vista Drive, Lake Buena Vista.
Tuesday September 6
Con Leche
10 pm at St. Matthew's Tavern, 1300 N. Mills Ave.
The Groove Orient
10:30 pm at Tanqueray's, 100 S. Orange Ave.
Jazz in the Courtyard with the DaVinci Jazz Experiment
7-9 pm at Cafe DaVinci, 112 W. Georgia Ave., DeLand.
Music in the Library: The Beautiful Harp
3 pm at South Trail Library, 4600 S. Orange Blossom Trail.
Pate, Outlaw, Folwell
8 pm at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts, 1905 Kentucky Ave., Winter Park.