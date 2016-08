Watch the late Bob Ross paint this happy picture of Florida

A classic video of the late Daytona Beach native and celebrated public television artist Bob Ross emerged yesterday on YouTube Originally aired in November of 1990, the video is classic Bob Ross. While he creates a Florida masterpiece called "Florida's Glory, the PBS legend mentions happy little sand dunes, happy little trees and all the other happy landscape features that consistently always emerge in a Ross original.Even if you don't watch this video, at least listen to it in the background. His voice was amazing.Earlier this week, NPR'sdebuted a special on Bob Ross entitled ' The Real Bob Ross: Meet The Meticulous Artist Behind Those Happy Trees ," where it was uncovered that his hair was actually straight and he hated his perm. I highly recommend you check it out.Ross died on July 4, 1995 and is buried at the Woodland Memorial Park in Gotha, Florida.