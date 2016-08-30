Watch the late Bob Ross paint this happy picture of Florida
Posted
By Colin Wolf
on Tue, Aug 30, 2016 at 1:41 PM
A classic video of the late Daytona Beach native and celebrated public television artist Bob Ross emerged yesterday on YouTube.
Originally aired in November of 1990, the video is classic Bob Ross. While he creates a Florida masterpiece called "Florida's Glory, the PBS legend mentions happy little sand dunes, happy little trees and all the other happy landscape features that consistently always emerge in a Ross original.
Even if you don't watch this video, at least listen to it in the background. His voice was amazing.