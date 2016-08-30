The Gist

Tuesday, August 30, 2016

The Gist

Smash the Record video game tournament comes to Kissimmee this November

Posted By on Tue, Aug 30, 2016 at 11:15 AM

Smash the Record, the Super Smash Bros. charity event hosted by the Gaming Knights club at UCF, returns again for the third year. 

From November 11-13, "smashers" from around the world will compete in multiple events held throughout the day in all types and forms of video games. 

All proceeds go to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. In 2014, $13,932 was raised toward St. Jude's and in 2015, the club  exceeded their goal of $50,000 raising $50,637 in only 72 hours! 

The first year of the event, smasher Gahtzu broke a Guinness World record book record of "Longest Video Games Marathon Playing a Fighting Game" playing for more than 72 hours. 

The event will be held at the Flamingo Waterpark resort in Kissimmee, Florida, and live streamed through Twitch.tv. 

Tickets start at $35.  More information can be found on the event page. 

