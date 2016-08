Publix brings back football-themed subs for a limited time

click to enlarge Photo via Publix

Returning once again for the NFL season, Publix is chucking a sandwich hailmary with football-themed subs.According to the Tampa Bay Business Journal , there are four new subs hitting stores this season:-The Jacksonville Jaguars sub: chicken tenders, bacon, cheddar cheese, sweet cole slaw and BBQ mayo.-The Miami Dolphins sub: chipotle chicken, mayo, lettuce, mango peach salsa, and plantains.-The Atlanta Falcons sub: maple flavored chicken tenders, bacon, mango peach preserves, and sriracha mayo.-The Tampa Bay Buccaneers sub: Salsalito turkey, guacamole, chipotle gouda, lettuce, mango peach salsa and crushed plantain chips.The subs will cost $7.99 for a whole and $5.99 for a half.