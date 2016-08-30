Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 30, 2016

Bloggytown

Polls close at 7 p.m., get out and vote!

Posted By on Tue, Aug 30, 2016 at 10:09 AM

click image PHOTO BY TOM ARTHUR VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
Today is your last chance to influence what happens in Florida's primary, so get out there and vote!

Polls close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. If you haven't kept up with what's going on in the races, you can read our chronicle here or get help from the Florida League of Women Voters, which puts out a nonpartisan voters guide. 

Remember to bring a form of identification and check your voting location before you leave your house, which you can do here. Happy voting!


Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida State University researchers discover potential Zika treatment Read More

  2. RIP Big Makk, Orlando DJ, musician and innovator Read More

  3. The owners of Mama B's Giant Subs want to sell both properties Read More

  4. Orlando council prohibits after-hours nightclubs in city Read More

  5. A local Dominos will be the first in Florida to own one of those sweet pizza cars Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation