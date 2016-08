Polls close at 7 p.m., get out and vote!

Today is your last chance to influence what happens in Florida's primary, so get out there and vote!Polls close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. If you haven't kept up with what's going on in the races, you can read our chronicle here or get help from the Florida League of Women Voters , which puts out a nonpartisan voters guide.Remember to bring a form of identification and check your voting location before you leave your house, which you can do here . Happy voting!