Polls close at 7 p.m., get out and vote!
By Monivette Cordeiro
on Tue, Aug 30, 2016 at 10:09 AM
Today is your last chance to influence what happens in Florida's primary, so get out there and vote!
Polls close at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. If you haven't kept up with what's going on in the races, you can read our chronicle here
or get help from the Florida League of Women Voters
, which puts out a nonpartisan voters guide.
Remember to bring a form of identification and check your voting location before you leave your house, which you can do here
. Happy voting!
