Tuesday, August 30, 2016

Murphy beats Grayson in Democratic primary for U.S. Senate race

Posted By on Tue, Aug 30, 2016 at 8:32 PM

U.S. Rep. Patrick Murphy snagged the Democratic nomination Tuesday night in the race for incumbent U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio's seat in the Senate. 

The Jupiter Democrat beat out challengers U.S. Rep. Alan Grayson, D-Orlando, and newcomer Pam Keith handily. Murphy gained 59 percent of Democratic voters, while Grayson and Keith garnered 18 percent and 15 percent respectively, according to the state Division of Elections

Murphy will go on to face Rubio, who won the Republican nomination for his seat, in the general election this November. 

