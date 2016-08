LegoLand offers free admission to first responders

click to enlarge Photo via legolandflorida/Instagram

State and federal law enforcement



Fire and rescue responders



EMTs



Corrections offcers



Highway patrollers



Legoland is showing its appreciation for a swath of government personnel "who work tirelessly to keep us safe" with free admission.For the whole month of September, any first responder who shows up at the Winter Haven park's ticket window with their government ID or membership card will receive a complimentary single-day pass.Since Legoland's target demo are kids, after all, those eligible can also purchase up to four same-day tickets at 50% off for any officers who want to make a family day out of the offer.Eligible personnel, listed on Legoland's website , includes (among others):Hotel stays are also offered with online reservation at a 10% discount.A tip from us, wear shoes that will ensure minimal pain in case you step on any stray Legos.