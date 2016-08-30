Tuesday, August 30, 2016
LegoLand offers free admission to first responders
Posted
By Adam Manno
on Tue, Aug 30, 2016 at 1:49 PM
click to enlarge
-
Photo via legolandflorida/Instagram
Legoland is showing its appreciation for a swath of government personnel "who work tirelessly to keep us safe" with free admission.
For the whole month of September, any first responder who shows up at the Winter Haven park's ticket window with their government ID or membership card will receive a complimentary single-day pass.
Since Legoland's target demo are kids, after all, those eligible can also purchase up to four same-day tickets at 50% off for any officers who want to make a family day out of the offer.
Eligible personnel, listed on Legoland's website
, includes (among others):
- State and federal law enforcement
- Fire and rescue responders
- EMTs
- Corrections offcers
- Highway patrollers
Hotel stays are also offered with online reservation
at a 10% discount.
A tip from us, wear shoes that will ensure minimal pain in case you step on any stray Legos.
Tags: Legoland, legos, theme park, first responders, officers, Image