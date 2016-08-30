Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 30, 2016

Bloggytown

Florida woman hopes to break Guinness World Record for longest tongue

Posted By on Tue, Aug 30, 2016 at 6:02 PM

A 20-year-old Florida woman claiming to have the world's longest tongue is hoping to break the Guinness World record. 

Gerkary Blequett, of Ocala, Florida, has gained a healthy social media stemming from her endowment, so much so she's now getting recognized. She tells Barcroft Media, who measured her tongue in at 4.5 inches, that she learned of the gift when her friends dared her to lick her eye.

Not all of the attention is positive. Blequett adds, “I don’t like he fact that some men think because I’m posting long tongue pictures they can talk to me in a sexual way."

“People’s reactions are different,” she told Barcroft. “Some people react like, ‘That’s nasty,’ some people react like, ‘Whoa, I wanna see it again,’ and some people just get scared.”

The current Guinness World Record holder for the longest tongue is Nick Stoeberl, who measures in at 3.97 inches.

Gene Simmons tongue has been reported by a couple of outlets as measuring in at 7 inches, which leaves us wondering, among other things, where do you measure from?

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Publix brings back football-themed subs for a limited time Read More

  2. Florida State University researchers discover potential Zika treatment Read More

  3. RIP Big Makk, Orlando DJ, musician and innovator Read More

  4. You can now take a one-way bus trip to Disney Springs Read More

  5. Fall is coming early at K Restaurant's Oktoberfest Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation