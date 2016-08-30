Tuesday, August 30, 2016
Fall is coming early at K Restaurant's Oktoberfest
Posted
By Holly V. Kapherr
on Tue, Aug 30, 2016 at 2:56 PM
click to enlarge
-
Photo courtesy K Restaurant
Beer! Sausages! Crisp fall air! Okay, two out of three ain't bad.
On Sept. 18, K Restaurant in College Park will host its Oktoberfest celebration in preparation (since it'll still be 90 degrees out) for fall's 2016 debut.
Just for buying a $20 ticket and showing up, you'll get a plate full of German goodies like bratwurst, sauerkraut, German potato salad and, of course, beer. If that doesn't fill you up, additional food and drink tickets will be available for purchase at the event.
For good measure, $5 of the entry price will go to the Kevin Fonzo Foundation, part of the Edible Schoolyard Project
.
K Restaurant
1710 Edgewater Drive
407-872-2332
krestaurant.net
Tags: Oktoberfest, beer, sausage, festivals, fall, events, restaurants, dining, College Park, Image