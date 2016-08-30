Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 30, 2016

Bloggytown

Exotic Pet Amnesty Day allows people to turn in animals, no questions asked

Posted By on Tue, Aug 30, 2016 at 12:39 PM

click image PHOTO VIA FLORIDA FISH AND WILDLIFE/FLICKR
  • Photo via Florida Fish and Wildlife/Flickr
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is holding an Exotic Pet Amnesty Day to allow people to surrender their exotic pets, legal or illegal, with no cost or penalty. 

The event will be on September 3 at the Brevard Zoo from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and is free to attend. After 2 p.m., animals cleared by a veterinarian will be available to adopt by those who have been approved by the FWC. Those interested in adopting have to apply on their site. 

The FWC will be accepting native and non-native species of mammals, birds, reptiles and more. Domestic animals like dogs will not be accepted.  

If you are not looking to surrender or adopt animals, you can still attend. The FWC will have live animals on display and information about responsible pet ownership.  

The event was started in order to combat Florida's invasive species problem, caused by pet owners releasing non-native species into the wild. 


Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida State University researchers discover potential Zika treatment Read More

  2. RIP Big Makk, Orlando DJ, musician and innovator Read More

  3. Orlando council prohibits after-hours nightclubs in city Read More

  4. The owners of Mama B's Giant Subs want to sell both properties Read More

  5. A local Dominos will be the first in Florida to own one of those sweet pizza cars Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation