The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 30, 2016

The Heard

Candlelight vigil for Big Makk to be held in Casselberry tonight

Posted By on Tue, Aug 30, 2016 at 4:58 PM

click image IMAGE VIA BACKBOOTH
  • Image via Backbooth
The Orlando Weekly has just been informed by Dizzlephunk that there will be a candlelight vigil tonight to mark the unfortunate passing of local musician and DJ Big Makk in Casselberry. 

As we reported yesterday, Big Makk was involved in a car crash on Monday. August 29, that, unfortunately, took the life of the promising young DJ and EDM mainstay.

The vigil will begin this evening at 7 p.m. at the corner of Lake Drive and Park Drive in Casselberry (32707). If you knew the man, or appreciated his music, please consider attending.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Publix brings back football-themed subs for a limited time Read More

  2. Florida State University researchers discover potential Zika treatment Read More

  3. RIP Big Makk, Orlando DJ, musician and innovator Read More

  4. You can now take a one-way bus trip to Disney Springs Read More

  5. Fall is coming early at K Restaurant's Oktoberfest Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation