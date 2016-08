Candlelight vigil for Big Makk to be held in Casselberry tonight

click image Image via Backbooth

Thehas just been informed by Dizzlephunk that there will be a candlelight vigil tonight to mark the unfortunate passing of local musician and DJ Big Makk in Casselberry.As we reported yesterday , Big Makk was involved in a car crash on Monday. August 29, that, unfortunately, took the life of the promising young DJ and EDM mainstay.The vigil will begin this evening at 7 p.m. at the corner of Lake Drive and Park Drive in Casselberry (32707). If you knew the man, or appreciated his music, please consider attending.