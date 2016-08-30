Tuesday, August 30, 2016
Candlelight vigil for Big Makk to be held in Casselberry tonight
By Matthew Moyer
on Tue, Aug 30, 2016 at 4:58 PM
has just been informed by Dizzlephunk
that there will be a candlelight vigil tonight to mark the unfortunate passing of local musician and DJ Big Makk in Casselberry.
As we reported yesterday
, Big Makk was involved in a car crash on Monday. August 29, that, unfortunately, took the life of the promising young DJ and EDM mainstay.
The vigil will begin this evening at 7 p.m. at the corner of Lake Drive and Park Drive in Casselberry (32707). If you knew the man, or appreciated his music, please consider attending.
