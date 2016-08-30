Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 30, 2016

Bloggytown

Aramis Ayala bests Jeff Ashton in race for Orange-Osceola State Attorney

Posted By on Tue, Aug 30, 2016 at 9:15 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ARAMIS AYALA CAMPAIGN
  • Photo via Aramis Ayala campaign
In the greatest local primary upset, newcomer Aramis Ayala easily bested her former employer and incumbent Jeff Ashton in the Democratic race for Orange-Osceola State Attorney. 

Ashton, elected to the position in 2012, lost to Ayala, a former prosecutor and public defender, by a margin of 43 percent to 57 percent, according to a vote tally by the state Division of Elections at 9 p.m. Ayala faces no Republican opponent but does face write-in candidate Bill Vose, though she is unlikely to face a real challenge from him. 

Ashton is best known for prosecuting Casey Anthony and more recently, for his use of the website Ashley Madison. In the likely event that Ayala wins in November's general election, she would become the first African American elected as a state attorney in Florida. Ayala's campaign was criticized after an outside political action committee linked to billionaire George Soros funded television ads and mailers that accused Ashton of racial disparities in his policies. Ayala has said she did not ask the PAC for the money. 

Tags: , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Publix brings back football-themed subs for a limited time Read More

  2. Florida State University researchers discover potential Zika treatment Read More

  3. Florida woman hopes to break Guinness World Record for longest tongue Read More

  4. RIP Big Makk, Orlando DJ, musician and innovator Read More

  5. You can now take a one-way bus trip to Disney Springs Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation