Tuesday, August 30, 2016

The Heard

All-star freestyle benefit concert announced for Pulse

Posted By on Tue, Aug 30, 2016 at 12:40 PM

click to enlarge Cynthia and Johnny O.
  • Cynthia and Johnny O.
A night of freestyle legends throwing down live at the Abbey to benefit Pulse Orlando has been announced for Saturday, Sept. 10.

The concert, a continuation of the Pulse Latin Saturdays night, will feature Brenda K. Starr, Johnny O., and Cynthia. (Are Johnny O. and Cynthia going to duet on "Dream Girl"?? Unbelievable!) As a quick primer, freestyle grew out of the young Latin club scene in New York City in the early '80s. It's a hyper-catchy fusion of synthpop, disco and hip-hop. Taylor Dayne, Expose and the Cover Girls are some other freestyle artists that you might want to go down the YouTube wormwhole with, if you like what you hear below.

Show starts at 9 p.m. at the Abbey. Cover is $10 before 11 p.m. 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

