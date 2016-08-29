The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Monday, August 29, 2016

The Gist

Visit Orlando turn to IBM's Watson for new augmented reality app

Posted By on Mon, Aug 29, 2016 at 10:14 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA VISIT ORLANDO
  • Photo via Visit Orlando

With Pokémon Go taking the world by storm there’s been plenty of talk of augmented reality smartphone apps, and now Orlando has one of the world’s most unique. 

Visit Orlando, the region’s tourism association, has launched a new smart app that combines a searchable information database with a "gamification" overlay. 

Harnessing the power of IBM’s Watson, the famous artificial intelligence computer that was once on Jeopardy, the Visit Orlando Destination app allows users to ask nearly anything Orlando tourism related and have it answered.

The app also features interactive games, similar to Pokémon Go, where users can capture ‘orbs’ or go on a photo scavenger hunt. The games allow for users to find various deals around town based on where they are or what interests them. Deals range from 50% wine to $2 off at WonderWorks. Other local businesses to be featured on the app include Mango’s Tropical Café, Fun Spot and restaurants throughout Central Florida. The app isn’t just for the tourist district; it features unique content designed for downtown, Winter Park and stretching all the way to Sanford.

Yo create the app, Visit Orlando partnered with WayBlazer, which is a Texas-based cognitive recommendation engine for the travel industry started by the founder of Travelocity, the chairman at Kayak and the former GM of IBM Watson.

The new app creates a single destination for visitors to purchase tickets, find info and interact with their surroundings. If the whole "ask a robot to recommend where you should go to dinner thing" isn’t for you, the app also includes an option to chat with an Orlando Destination Specialist.

Over a year in the making, the Visit Orlando Destination App combines data behind the ever-changing Orlando tourism landscape to craft a unique list of must-dos for each user.


Tags: ,

Jump to comments

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida now has a capybara problem Read More

  2. Just a reminder to go vote in the Florida primaries tomorrow Read More

  3. Orlando Police identify woman found dead in Lake Underhill Read More

  4. Florida Supreme Court allows lawsuit against doctor for patient's suicide Read More

  5. The 2nd annual Mount Dora Seafood Festival starts Saturday Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation