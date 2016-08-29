The Gist

Monday, August 29, 2016

Orlando theme parks are now giving out free insect repellent due to Zika virus

Posted By on Mon, Aug 29, 2016 at 2:52 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY JAMES GATHANY OF THE CENTERS FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION
  • Photo by James Gathany of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Because of fears surrounding the mosquito-transmitted Zika virus, free bug spray is now being handed out at Orlando theme parks. 

Starting this week, guests at Walt Disney World, Universal Florida and SeaWorld, can now take advantage of free insect repellent.

“We are accelerating preventative efforts throughout our property, including providing complimentary insect repellent to our guests along with helpful guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We have an extensive mosquito-prevention and monitoring program in place, and we continue to work closely with local, state and federal experts on the topic,” Jacquee Wahler, vice president of communications for Walt Disney World Resort told News 13. 

So far in Orange County, there has been 40 local cases, all travel-related. 
 

Tags: , ,

