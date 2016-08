click to enlarge Photo courtesy Bernard Wilchusky

Orlando mega-festival EDC - the Electric Daisy Carnival - has finally announced the lineup for this year's event in November. A host of prominent names in the dance music world has been released via the EDC website As it stands now EDC will play host to 12th Planet, Alison Wonderland, Baggi, Bassnectar, Boombox Cartel, Brillz, Cocodrills, Don Diablo, Gouryella, Auz, Mc Dino Midnight, Nicole Moudaber, Rabbit In The Moon, Simon Patterson, Yellow Claw and MANY more. The Electric Daisy Carnival takes place on November 4 and 5 at Tinker Field. Tickets may be purchased here for $159 and up. And up.