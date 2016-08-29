A beached sperm whale died in Ponce Inlet last weekend

click to enlarge Photo via Wolusia County Beach Safety

Despite rescue efforts, a beached sperm whale died last Saturday in Ponce Inlet.According to a press release, Volusia County Marine Mammal Stranding Team and Hubbs Seaworld attempted to assist the animal at around 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 27.It's unclear why the sperm whale, which is normally found in cold deep waters of up to 3,000 feet, beached itself.It's body will be examined with a full necropsy.