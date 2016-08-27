The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Saturday, August 27, 2016

The Heard

Lil Yachty, new-school contender or hollow hype?

Posted By on Sat, Aug 27, 2016 at 2:14 PM

THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
click to enlarge Lil Yachty at the Social - LIV JONSE
  • Liv Jonse
  • Lil Yachty at the Social
Lil Yachty is surging up like an ATLien geyser right now. The thing is, there is definitely a generational aspect going on here.
click to enlarge Lil Yachty at the Social - LIV JONSE
  • Liv Jonse
  • Lil Yachty at the Social
For sure, the young Atlanta rapper presents some immediate intrigue. He’s got a left-side vibe that radiates new-school flair and turnt-up weirdness like some Dirty South cousin of the Odd Future clan.
click to enlarge Lil Yachty at the Social - LIV JONSE
  • Liv Jonse
  • Lil Yachty at the Social
However, he’s got a vocalization style that staggers on dubious ground where personal style and technical deficiency blur together in a way that’s highly debatable. Besides his slack flow, dude practically exhales Autotune. I’m not absolutely against that necessarily. In Yachty’s case, it sometimes works in his more out-there moments where he obscures the line between rapping and singing. But he holds onto that shit like a security blanket.
click to enlarge Lil Yachty at the Social - LIV JONSE
  • Liv Jonse
  • Lil Yachty at the Social
Judging from the size and fever of the capacity crowd at his Orlando show (Aug. 25, The Social), my worded opinion on Yachty will be unpopular. Then again, judging from the YouTube comments on his videos, maybe not. So I shot some video to see if I’m truly on an island by myself on this one:

click to enlarge Lil Yachty at the Social - LIV JONSE
  • Liv Jonse
  • Lil Yachty at the Social
Kids have never needed more than energy and attitude to rally around something, and Lil Yachty’s current fire is undeniable. But a cultural phenomenon does not a fundamental artist make. And, right now, little else is manifest.
click to enlarge Lil Yachty at the Social - LIV JONSE
  • Liv Jonse
  • Lil Yachty at the Social
///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

This Little Underground is Orlando Weekly's music column providing perspective, live reviews and news on the city's music scene.

Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. The 2nd annual Mount Dora Seafood Festival starts Saturday Read More

  2. Orlando Police identify woman found dead in Lake Underhill Read More

  3. Video shows Donald Trump's rally in Tampa was definitely not 'yuge' Read More

  4. Nine injured after false shooting scare at Florida Mall Read More

  5. Country singer Garth Brooks adds three more Orlando shows Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation