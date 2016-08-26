World of Beer celebrates #NationalDogDay today with Yappy Hour

click image Photo via lizbyron/Instagram

Instead of heading out with your coworkers after your grind tonight, go home, pick up your best friend (the four-legged one) and head to World of Beer downtown for Yappy Hour from 6-8 p.m.It's more apropos than ever today to forgo your friends and spend some QT with your pooch, since it's National Dog Day today.Yappy Hour is presented by Tito's Homemade Vodka, so there will be $5 Tito's drinks and $1 from each drink will be donated to local charities for abandoned and otherwise homeless pets. Plus, there's a good chance your pup will trot away with a new favorite toy or snack, since there will be giveaways throughout the event.431 E. Central Blvd.407-270-5541