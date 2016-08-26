The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Friday, August 26, 2016

The Heard

The Posies add Orlando to its series of secret pop-up shows

Posted By on Fri, Aug 26, 2016 at 11:26 AM

click to enlarge The Posies
  • The Posies
'90s power-pop gods the Posies are back in business again with a new album, Solid States. And, naturally, they're touring for it. But instead of the usual club circuit, they've been doing secret pop-up shows at alternative venues across the U.S. And thanks to local promoter OYG Presents, Orlando will be on that list on Oct. 5.

The location details will only be disclosed to ticket holders 24 hours before the show. As is often the case with these kinds of shows, and certainly the case with this one, the venues will be small. That means exceptional closeness but also extremely limited tickets so you may wanna get on this now right here.

If you were at the July 21 solo performance by frontman Ken Stringfellow at Lil Indies then you got a taste of how cool this intimacy can be. With a secret and unusual locale and full-band appearance, this upcoming experience is bound to be even more unique.

Those following closely will note the alarming schedule conflict with another similar and similarly special appearance: the Eric Bachmann living room show (to which there are only 19 tickets left as of this writing). What at first looks like an indie-rock Sophie's Choice, however, is actually an extraordinary opportunity for a twofer of one-of-a-kinds. OYG's Tierney Tough tells us that she's arranging set times so that people will be able to catch the Posies after the other show wraps and that her secret location is actually in very close proximity to the Bachmann site. Which means this is could be one historical night. 

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Nine injured after false shooting scare at Florida Mall Read More

  2. Video shows Donald Trump's rally in Tampa was definitely not 'yuge' Read More

  3. If you missed Viceland's 'Gaycation' episode about Pulse, you can watch it here Read More

  4. Pitbull is no longer the official tourism ambassador to Florida Read More

  5. UCF delays downtown campus opening until 2019 Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation