The Posies add Orlando to its series of secret pop-up shows

'90s power-pop gods the Posies
are back in business again with a new album, Solid States.
And, naturally, they're touring for it. But instead of the usual club circuit, they've been doing secret pop-up shows
at alternative venues across the U.S. And thanks to local promoter OYG Presents,
Orlando will be on that list on Oct. 5.
The location details will only be disclosed to ticket holders 24 hours
before the show. As is often the case with these kinds of shows, and certainly the case with this one, the venues will be small. That means exceptional closeness but also extremely limited tickets
so you may wanna get on this now right here.
If you were at the July 21 solo performance by frontman Ken Stringfellow
at Lil Indies then you got a taste of how cool this intimacy can be. With a secret and unusual locale and full-band appearance, this upcoming experience is bound to be even more unique.
Those following closely will note the alarming schedule conflict
with another similar and similarly special appearance: the Eric Bachmann
living room show (to which there are only 19 tickets left as of this writing). What at first looks like an indie-rock Sophie's Choice,
however, is actually an extraordinary opportunity for a twofer
of one-of-a-kinds. OYG's Tierney Tough tells us that she's arranging set times so that people will be able to catch the Posies after the other show wraps and that her secret location is actually in very close proximity to the Bachmann site. Which means this is could be one historical night.