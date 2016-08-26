The 2nd annual Mount Dora Seafood Festival starts Saturday

click image
As if antiquing and new celebrity chef restaurants weren't enough reason to get thyself to Mount Dora, the second-annual Mount Dora Seafood Festival starts tomorrow at 11 a.m. and continues through Sunday at 5 p.m.
Last year, more than 15,000 people showed up to the lakefront venue to chow down on shrimp, lobster, fish, crawfish, oysters and other bivalves at the inaugural event. Expectations are high for this year's festival, too, since the event has been expanded to include more vendors and more live music.
Some of the food vendors you'll find:
— Central 28 Brewing Company
— Willie T's Crab Shack
— Pisces Rising
— Cousins Maine Lobster
If we were you, we'd get there early to snag a couple extra bibs, because it's pretty much guaranteed you'll get all kinds of delicious, fishy bits all over yourself at this event, where messy eating is totally acceptable.
Entry to the event areas and live music is free, but you'll need to bring cash for food and pay vendors directly.
There's also a cool self-guided "Landlubbers Tour" of Mount Dora's growing restaurant scene (made even more notable recently by the opening of 1921 by Norman Van Aken
), and you can buy tickets for that part of the festival here
.
August 27-28, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
visitmountdora.com