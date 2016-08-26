Friday, August 26, 2016
Orlando Police identify woman found dead in Lake Underhill
By Monivette Cordeiro
on Fri, Aug 26, 2016 at 5:18 PM
Orlando Police have identified the woman they found dismembered in Lake Underhill earlier this week as Olivia Renee Diggs
, 32.
Florida Fish and Wildlife officials found parts of the woman's body on Monday in a shallow area of the lake and found more of her remains as they searched along the shoreline, according to a report. She was found wearing a green tank top.
OPD believe the case is a homicide and say Diggs' body was placed in the water sometime between the evening of Aug. 21 and the morning of Aug. 22.
People have started leaving condolences for Diggs and her children on her Facebook
page. Orlando Police is asking anyone with information to call Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477.
