Friday, August 26, 2016
Nine injured after false shooting scare at Florida Mall
Posted
By Monivette Cordeiro
on Fri, Aug 26, 2016 at 9:32 AM
An alarm test and popping balloons led shoppers into a panic at the Florida Mall, and the ensuing frenzy resulted in the injuries of nine people on Thursday.
The Orlando Sentinel
reports patrons ran out of the mall after hearing what they thought was an active shooter, but what actually was an inspection test consisting of "six large balloons popping consecutively, followed by a fire alarm" for the opening
of 'NSync singer Joey Fatone's restaurant.
Orange County Fire Rescue says nine people were injured in "falls, scrapes and twisted knees," according to the Sentinel
.
