Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Friday, August 26, 2016

Bloggytown

Nine injured after false shooting scare at Florida Mall

Posted By on Fri, Aug 26, 2016 at 9:32 AM

click image PHOTO BY MIOSOTIS JADE VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS
An alarm test and popping balloons led shoppers into a panic at the Florida Mall, and the ensuing frenzy resulted in the injuries of nine people on Thursday.   

The Orlando Sentinel reports patrons ran out of the mall after hearing what they thought was an active shooter, but what actually was an inspection test consisting of "six large balloons popping consecutively, followed by a fire alarm" for the opening of 'NSync singer Joey Fatone's restaurant. 

Orange County Fire Rescue says nine people were injured in "falls, scrapes and twisted knees," according to the Sentinel

Tags: , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Video shows Donald Trump's rally in Tampa was definitely not 'yuge' Read More

  2. Bigger better Se7en Bites will soft-open Sept. 17 Read More

  3. Pitbull is no longer the official tourism ambassador to Florida Read More

  4. If you missed Viceland's 'Gaycation' episode about Pulse, you can watch it here Read More

  5. Oviedo cop tries to pull over biker, instead gets hard lesson in Florida bicycle law Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation