Friday, August 26, 2016

The Heard

Local music blog Vinyl Warhol hosts showcase at Spacebar tonight

Posted By on Fri, Aug 26, 2016 at 2:39 PM

click image TEDD.GIF - IMAGE VIA THE VINYL WARHOLD
  • Image via the Vinyl Warhold
  • TEDD.GIF
Hydra-headed local creative endeavor the Vinyl Warhol - whose zine offshoot was profiled in our recent "Print Matters" piece - is hosting an eclectic local music showcase tonight at Spacebar.

Attendees get a triple bill of Tiger Fawn's vocal-loop dreampop, TEDD.GIF's hyper-modern collage hip-hop, and DJ Alex Clements. There's a playlist for you.

Music starts at 10:30. The cover is $3. 

