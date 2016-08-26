Friday, August 26, 2016
Local music blog Vinyl Warhol hosts showcase at Spacebar tonight
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Fri, Aug 26, 2016 at 2:39 PM
click image
-
Image via the Vinyl Warhold
-
TEDD.GIF
Hydra-headed local creative endeavor the Vinyl Warhol - whose zine offshoot was profiled in our recent "Print Matters
" piece - is hosting an eclectic local music showcase tonight
at Spacebar.
Attendees get a triple bill of Tiger Fawn
's vocal-loop dreampop, TEDD.GIF
's hyper-modern collage hip-hop, and DJ Alex Clements. There's a playlist for you.
Music starts at 10:30. The cover is $3.
Tags: Vinyl Warhol, Tiger Fawn, Local, Orlando, Music, Concert, Showcase, Image