Friday, August 26, 2016

Dru Hill bring '90s R&B to the House of Blues Saturday

Posted By on Fri, Aug 26, 2016 at 10:57 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA DRU HILL/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Dru Hill/Facebook
Dru Hill combined loverman crooning with hip-hop swagger in the late ’90s to dazzling effect, striking gold with singles like “Tell Me,” “In My Bed” and “We’re Not Making Love No More.” And yet, despite hit records, multiple songwriters in the band and an incredible look, Dru Hill were plagued by Behind the Music-worthy crises: infighting, record label problems, reality show appearances, and the Timberlake effect when frontman Sisqo struck out on his own for “Thong Song”-fuelled fame. There’s even a video of Dru Hill reforming and breaking up in mere minutes live on Baltimore radio. But though all of that is gold for rock mythmaking, don’t let it distract from the songs and the sonic interplay of those four voices. And now the foursome (Sisqo, Nokio, Tao, Jazz) is back – although founding member Woody Rock is still MIA – for another shot at the recognition rightfully due them. This is more than a nostalgia circuit thing, this is showing you how R&B and nu-soul is done in the flesh.  

Saturday, 27 | with Lyfe Jennings | 7 p.m. | House of Blues, 1490 E. Lake Buena Vista Drive | 407-934-2583 | $35-$70

Tags: ,

