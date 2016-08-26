The Heard

Friday, August 26, 2016

Country star Cole Swindell announces upcoming Orlando show

Posted By on Fri, Aug 26, 2016 at 12:51 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA COLE SWINDELL/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Cole Swindell/Facebook
Country superstar Cole Swindell has announced an Orlando date as part of his upcoming "Down Home" tour. 

Swindell's winter tour, kicking off in mid-November, will land in Orlando on November 18 at the House of Blues. Touring support will be from fellow country singer Kelleigh Bannen.

Tickets will be onsale on Friday, Sep. 9, at 10 a.m. Order here

