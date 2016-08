Country star Cole Swindell announces upcoming Orlando show

click to enlarge Photo via Cole Swindell/Facebook

Country superstar Cole Swindell has announced an Orlando date as part of his upcoming " Down Home " tour.Swindell's winter tour, kicking off in mid-November, will land in Orlando on November 18 at the House of Blues . Touring support will be from fellow country singer Kelleigh Bannen.Tickets will be onsale on Friday, Sep. 9, at 10 a.m. Order here