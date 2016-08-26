Friday, August 26, 2016
Country star Cole Swindell announces upcoming Orlando show
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Fri, Aug 26, 2016 at 12:51 PM
click to enlarge
-
Photo via Cole Swindell/Facebook
Country superstar Cole Swindell
has announced an Orlando date as part of his upcoming "Down Home
" tour.
Swindell's winter tour, kicking off in mid-November, will land in Orlando on November 18 at the House of Blues
. Touring support will be from fellow country singer Kelleigh Bannen.
Tickets will be onsale on Friday, Sep. 9, at 10 a.m. Order here
.
Tags: Cole Swindell, Concert, Tickets, Announcement, Orlando, Country, Concert, Image