Friday, August 26, 2016

Country singer Garth Brooks adds three more Orlando shows

Posted By on Fri, Aug 26, 2016 at 2:02 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA GARTH BROOKS/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Garth Brooks/Facebook
Country icon Garth Brooks heard your plaintive cries and has duly added THREE more Orlando shows, not unlike manna from heaven.

Brooks will now be playing a Sinatra-esque four-night stand at the Amway Center from October 6-9 alongside wife Trisha Yearwood.

Tickets just went on sale this morning, but now you have 300% more of a chance to snag a good seat. Order here

