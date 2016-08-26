Friday, August 26, 2016
Country singer Garth Brooks adds three more Orlando shows
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Fri, Aug 26, 2016 at 2:02 PM
click to enlarge
-
Photo via Garth Brooks/Facebook
Country icon Garth Brooks
heard your plaintive cries and has duly added THREE more Orlando shows
, not unlike manna from heaven.
Brooks will now be playing a Sinatra-esque four-night stand
at the Amway Center
from October 6-9 alongside wife Trisha Yearwood.
Tickets just went on sale this morning, but now you have 300% more of a chance to snag a good seat. Order here
.
