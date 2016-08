Country singer Garth Brooks adds three more Orlando shows

click to enlarge Photo via Garth Brooks/Facebook

Country icon Garth Brooks heard your plaintive cries and has duly added THREE more Orlando shows , not unlike manna from heaven.Brooks will now be playing a Sinatra-esque four-night stand at the Amway Center from October 6-9 alongside wife Trisha Yearwood.Tickets just went on sale this morning, but now you have 300% more of a chance to snag a good seat. Order here