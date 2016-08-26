Ava Mendoza and Jessica Pavone: Clash of the Avant-Garde Titans

click to enlarge Liv Jonse

The latestof national caliber (Aug. 25) was a joint presentation by a local Justice League of creative forces: Theand theLike the congress that presented it, the lineup was a confluence of bright and progressive minds.Topping the bill was Brooklyn transplantthe highly noted experimental guitarist who is currently making noise inDespite the name of her primary act, the things Mendoza did on guitar at this solo performance – from making a slide sound like whale songs to conjuring aboriginal spirits – were like the veryAt times, her noise-baked badlands blues plays like some epic, elemental cross ofandbut with a wild-child streak. Across sonic landscapes that are gorgeous, foreboding and sonically feral, it’s a sound at once forward and ancient.Proving her notable bona fides in the avant-garde scene, NYC’stakes a classical instrument (viola) and, throughstretches it into far realms that span harrowing edges, dark atmosphere, eerie loneliness and noise-fried intensity.This wasn’t just some exercise in ingenuity or, worse, strangeness for its own sake. No, this riveting display was a thing of expressive power and///////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////This Little Underground is Orlando Weekly's music column providing perspective, live reviews and news on the city's music scene.Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com