The Areolas bid farewell to their bassist with a blowout final show at the Copper Rocket

Orlando sure loves its pop punk, and there are few bands that embody pure pop-punky spirit more than the Areolas. Utilizing the tried-and-true “three chords and the truth” approach to songwriting, their material is as honest as it is unpolished, comprising songs about getting fucked up and getting fucked over with catchy hooks and disaffected, bratty vocals. But the group is losing its bass player, Holly Herzog, to the mid-Atlantic climes of Richmond, Virginia, soon, so this is the last show for the band. Early plans are to reunite once or twice a year as schedules permit, but nothing is set in stone just yet. Get there early and, as the girls (and guy) urge on “The Areolas Theme Song” from their only full-length, High Tops for Low Lives
, go buy them a beer.
with Matt & Tim of Abandon the Midwest, Pseudo, Handy Andy & the Tug Jobs | 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26 | Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland | 407-636-3171 | letsmakeitathing.com
| $5