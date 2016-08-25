The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 25, 2016

The Heard

The Areolas bid farewell to their bassist with a blowout final show at the Copper Rocket

Posted By on Thu, Aug 25, 2016 at 10:14 AM

click to enlarge JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
Orlando sure loves its pop punk, and there are few bands that embody pure pop-punky spirit more than the Areolas. Utilizing the tried-and-true “three chords and the truth” approach to songwriting, their material is as honest as it is unpolished, comprising songs about getting fucked up and getting fucked over with catchy hooks and disaffected, bratty vocals. But the group is losing its bass player, Holly Herzog, to the mid-Atlantic climes of Richmond, Virginia, soon, so this is the last show for the band. Early plans are to reunite once or twice a year as schedules permit, but nothing is set in stone just yet. Get there early and, as the girls (and guy) urge on “The Areolas Theme Song” from their only full-length, High Tops for Low Lives, go buy them a beer. 

with Matt & Tim of Abandon the Midwest, Pseudo, Handy Andy & the Tug Jobs | 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26 | Copper Rocket Pub, 106 Lake Ave., Maitland | 407-636-3171 | letsmakeitathing.com | $5
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Staff Pick
    The Areolas, Matt & Tim of Abandon the Midwest, Pseudo, Handy Andy & the Tug Jobs @ Copper Rocket Pub

    • Fri., Aug. 26, 9 p.m. $5
  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Video shows Donald Trump's rally in Tampa was definitely not 'yuge' Read More

  2. If you missed Viceland's 'Gaycation' episode about Pulse, you can watch it here Read More

  3. Oviedo cop tries to pull over biker, instead gets hard lesson in Florida bicycle law Read More

  4. Bigger better Se7en Bites will soft-open Sept. 17 Read More

  5. Pitbull is no longer the official tourism ambassador to Florida Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation