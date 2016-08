click image Image via artist website

Richmond, Virginia's punk scrapers Talk Sick Brats are playing Uncle Lou's tonight as part of a triple bill with Tight Genes and Manic and the Depressives that is sure to be unhinged.Richmond's really in a very fertile sonic period right now, home to acts as diverse as noise lord Yohimbe, hardcore upstarts Barge and thrash maniacs Iron Reagan. It's always interesting to see who's coming out of that city.Show kicks off tonight at 10 p.m. Cover is a mere $5.