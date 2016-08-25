Pitbull is no longer the official tourism ambassador to Florida

click to enlarge
For almost an entire year, Pitbull, the rapper known for lyrics like "Mami got an ass like a donkey with a monkey / Look like King Kong,” was the official tourism ambassador to Florida
, a job that included tasks like filming his music video for "Sexy Beaches
" on an actual Florida beach, and using the hashtag #LoveFL.
However, this has all come to and end. Visit Florida, a partially state-funded tourism agency, has parted ways with the Miami-based rapper.
“The potential for future contracts have not been determined at this time,” Visit Florida spokeswoman Kathy Torian told the Orlando Sentinel
, which first reported the news.
Torian did not go into any details on why the contract wasn’t renewed.
Visit Florida, which received $76 million in state funding, took quite a bit of criticism for not releasing any details regarding Pitbull's contract
. When the contract finally surfaced, the entire thing was blacked out because of a "trade secrets" exemption.