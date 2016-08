click image Image via artist

McDonalds-themed Black Sabbath tribute act Mac Sabbath is returning to Orlando on, honestly, the most perfect night of the year for their fast food mascot-biting theatrics and smokey stoner metal. Halloween Our own Bao Le-Huu enthused that Mac Sabbath are "a miniature, Mickey D-themed GWAR. Though smaller in scale to GWAR’s huge production, a Mac Sabbath performance isn’t just a concert. It’s an event, a happening."So creep over to the Abbey on Halloween night around 8 p.m . for the spectacle. Support, appropriately enough, from American Party Machine. Tickets are going for $15-$18