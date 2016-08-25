The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, August 25, 2016

The Heard

Local hip-hop artist Niko Is releases new album

Posted By on Thu, Aug 25, 2016 at 7:00 AM

click image IMAGE VIA ARTIST FACEBOOK
  • Image via artist Facebook
Orlando-based MC and hip-hop performer Niko Is has just released his newest full-length Songs.4.People.Who.Break.Promises.

Due to the breakneck pace of recording and composing, Niko Is has characterized the record as a "pop up album." Recording and production on the LP was handled by fellow Floridian Thanks Joey.

The album can be purchased or streamed through Spotify and iTunes

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Video shows Donald Trump's rally in Tampa was definitely not 'yuge' Read More

  2. Bigger better Se7en Bites will soft-open Sept. 17 Read More

  3. Pitbull is no longer the official tourism ambassador to Florida Read More

  4. Oviedo cop tries to pull over biker, instead gets hard lesson in Florida bicycle law Read More

  5. If you missed Viceland's 'Gaycation' episode about Pulse, you can watch it here Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation