Thursday, August 25, 2016
Local hip-hop artist Niko Is releases new album
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, Aug 25, 2016 at 7:00 AM
Orlando-based MC and hip-hop performer Niko Is
has just released his newest full-length Songs.4.People.Who.Break.Promises
.
Due to the breakneck pace of recording and composing, Niko Is has characterized the record as a "pop up album
." Recording and production on the LP was handled by fellow Floridian Thanks Joey
.
The album can be purchased or streamed through Spotify
and iTunes
.
