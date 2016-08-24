Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Wildside Bar and Grille will close for good and become a Graffiti Junktion
By Colin Wolf
on Wed, Aug 24, 2016 at 11:36 AM
Photo via the_universe_is_my_home/Instagram
This weekend, Wildside Bar and Grille in Thornton Park will shut its doors for good with the plan to ultimately become a new home for neighboring Graffiti Junktion.
As first reported by Brendan O'Connor at the Bungalower
, Graffiti Junktion will close its Thornton Park location and move into the Wildside space after a couple of weeks of "major renovations," which will include adding another bar and more TVs.
According to Wildside's Facebook page
, the popular bar and burger spot will close this Saturday, Aug. 27, following a farewell party, which you can find details for here
.
