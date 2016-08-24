Tip Jar

Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Tip Jar

Wildside Bar and Grille will close for good and become a Graffiti Junktion

Posted By on Wed, Aug 24, 2016 at 11:36 AM

click image PHOTO VIA THE_UNIVERSE_IS_MY_HOME/INSTAGRAM
  • Photo via the_universe_is_my_home/Instagram
This weekend, Wildside Bar and Grille in Thornton Park will shut its doors for good with the plan to ultimately become a new home for neighboring Graffiti Junktion. 

As first reported by Brendan O'Connor at the Bungalower, Graffiti Junktion will close its Thornton Park location and move into the Wildside space after a couple of weeks of "major renovations," which will include adding another bar and more TVs. 

According to Wildside's Facebook page, the popular bar and burger spot will close this Saturday, Aug. 27, following a farewell party, which you can find details for here

