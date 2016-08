Wildside Bar and Grille will close for good and become a Graffiti Junktion

click image Photo via the_universe_is_my_home/Instagram

This weekend, Wildside Bar and Grille in Thornton Park will shut its doors for good with the plan to ultimately become a new home for neighboring Graffiti Junktion.As first reported by Brendan O'Connor at the Bungalower , Graffiti Junktion will close its Thornton Park location and move into the Wildside space after a couple of weeks of "major renovations," which will include adding another bar and more TVs.According to Wildside's Facebook page , the popular bar and burger spot will close this Saturday, Aug. 27, following a farewell party, which you can find details for here