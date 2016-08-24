Viceland's 'Gaycation' episode on Pulse premieres tonight

"Gaycation," the Emmy-nominated series from Viceland, is premiering a special episode tonight following actress Ellen Page and executive producer Ian Daniel's visit to Orlando in the aftermath of the mass shooting at the gay nightclub Pulse.
The episode "Gaycation Presents: Orlando" will be on the channel Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 10 p.m. Page and Daniel spoke to several people in Orlando affected by the massacre that ended in 49 deaths, including survivor Angel Santiago, local activist Nancy Rosado and Orlando City Commissioner Patty Sheehan.