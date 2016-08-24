The Gist

Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Viceland's 'Gaycation' episode on Pulse premieres tonight

Posted By on Wed, Aug 24, 2016 at 1:28 PM


"Gaycation," the Emmy-nominated series from Viceland, is premiering a special episode tonight following actress Ellen Page and executive producer Ian Daniel's visit to Orlando in the aftermath of the mass shooting at the gay nightclub Pulse. 

The episode "Gaycation Presents: Orlando" will be on the channel Wednesday, Aug. 24, at 10 p.m. Page and Daniel spoke to several people in Orlando affected by the massacre that ended in 49 deaths, including survivor Angel Santiago, local activist Nancy Rosado and Orlando City Commissioner Patty Sheehan. 

Learn more about Gaycation here

