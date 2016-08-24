The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 24, 2016

The Gist

The truth is out at Lake Buena Vista for the Mutual UFO Network Symposium

Posted By on Wed, Aug 24, 2016 at 10:11 AM

click to enlarge GEORGE STOCK
  • George Stock
In 1950, famous smart guy Enrico Fermi was in the middle of a lunchtime discussion about the probability that advanced extraterrestrial life exists when he asked a simple, profound question: “Where is everybody?” The Fermi Paradox questions why, given the size of the universe and the estimated probability of other life-supporting planets, we have never been in contact with any alien civilizations. But haven’t we? The Mutual UFO Network (we heard you like acronyms, so we put an acronym in your acronym) is a volunteer organization of scientists, researchers, academics and laypeople who share information about UFO sightings across the globe. Their annual symposium is filled with panels about UFO encounters, government cover-ups, alien life living in the ocean and enough related topics to fill a weekend of History Channel programming. In fact, there’s a free film festival associated with the symposium that anyone can attend. But whether you’re a skeptic or a believer, one thing is certain: The truth is out there.

7:15 a.m. Thursday, 7:30 a.m. Friday, 8 a.m. Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 25-29 | Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista, 1751 Hotel Plaza Blvd. | 949-476-8366 | mufonsymposium.com | free-$298
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Free Staff Pick
    Mutual UFO Network Symposium @ Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista

    • Fri., Aug. 26, 7:30 a.m. and Through Aug. 28, 8 a.m. free-$298

Related Locations

  |  

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Video shows Donald Trump's rally in Tampa was definitely not 'yuge' Read More

  2. Bigger better Se7en Bites will soft-open Sept. 17 Read More

  3. Pitbull is no longer the official tourism ambassador to Florida Read More

  4. Oviedo cop tries to pull over biker, instead gets hard lesson in Florida bicycle law Read More

  5. If you missed Viceland's 'Gaycation' episode about Pulse, you can watch it here Read More

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Special Issues

Annual Manual
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
CollegeGuide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
Puppy Love
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2016 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Screens

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2016 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation