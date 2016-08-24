The truth is out at Lake Buena Vista for the Mutual UFO Network Symposium

click to enlarge
In 1950, famous smart guy Enrico Fermi was in the middle of a lunchtime discussion about the probability that advanced extraterrestrial life exists when he asked a simple, profound question: “Where is everybody?” The Fermi Paradox questions why, given the size of the universe and the estimated probability of other life-supporting planets, we have never been in contact with any alien civilizations. But haven’t we? The Mutual UFO Network (we heard you like acronyms, so we put an acronym in your acronym) is a volunteer organization of scientists, researchers, academics and laypeople who share information about UFO sightings across the globe. Their annual symposium is filled with panels about UFO encounters, government cover-ups, alien life living in the ocean and enough related topics to fill a weekend of History Channel programming. In fact, there’s a free film festival associated with the symposium that anyone can attend. But whether you’re a skeptic or a believer, one thing is certain: The truth is out there.
7:15 a.m. Thursday, 7:30 a.m. Friday, 8 a.m. Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 25-29 | Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista, 1751 Hotel Plaza Blvd. | 949-476-8366 | mufonsymposium.com
| free-$298