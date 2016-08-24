Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Florida wildlife officials attempt to reach millennials with new 'Deer Boy' SnapChat
By Colin Wolf
on Wed, Aug 24, 2016 at 11:51 AM
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission recently launched their new SnapChat
account and introduced the world to a mysterious figure that can only be referred to as Deer Boy.
Who is Deer Boy? What does he want? Where does he roam? We're hoping this is a regular thing from the FWC.
But regardless, we highly recommend following them on SnapChat.
