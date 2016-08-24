Bloggytown

Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Florida wildlife officials attempt to reach millennials with new 'Deer Boy' SnapChat

Posted By on Wed, Aug 24, 2016 at 11:51 AM


The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission recently launched their new SnapChat account and introduced the world to a mysterious figure that can only be referred to as Deer Boy.

Who is Deer Boy? What does he want?  Where does he roam? We're hoping this is a regular thing from the FWC. 

But regardless, we highly recommend following them on SnapChat. 

