Everything you need to know about tonight's Best of Orlando party

A huge congrats to all the winners and nominees! You are, without a doubt, what makes this city such a great place to live and play. Hat tip to you all!
Tonight's the big night and we want to make sure it's extra smooth for everyone who plans to attend. So, here are a couple things you should know in advance:
- No invitations will be accepted as tickets. This is the most important thing. All codes on the invitations must be claimed here
in advance. Everyone MUST have a printed ticket to get into the event or you will be denied access.
- All tickets will be scanned. Also, have your ID handy because it's 21+.
- We will have an Orlando Weekly SnapChat filter available at The Beacham, so feel free to Snap away.
- There's an open bar! So please enjoy yourself responsibly.
- There are two entrances, a "Winners" entrance at The Beacham, and a general admission enterance at Olde 64.
- Like last year, there are four venues involved with tonight's party: The Beacham, The Social, Aero, 64North and The Patio. Check 'em all out, as different things will be happening at all the bars.
- The party starts at 7 p.m. and goes till 11 p.m. So, show up early!
- There is no designated parking for tonight's party. We highly suggest taking an Uber, or Lyft.
- There is no dress code, just come as you are and have a great time!
See you all at 7 p.m.!
