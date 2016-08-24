Bloggytown

Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Bill Clinton visits site of Pulse nightclub shooting

Posted By on Wed, Aug 24, 2016 at 8:26 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ANGEL URENA
  • Photo via Angel Urena
Former President Bill Clinton made an unannounced visit Wednesday to the site of the mass shooting at the gay nightclub Pulse where 49 people lost their lives and 53 were injured. 

Clinton's wife and the Democratic nominee for president, Hillary Clinton, had previously visited Pulse when she visited Orlando in July, about a month after the shooting's anniversary on June 12. 

Bill Clinton's press secretary posted a photo of the former president's visit on Twitter, saying Clinton had "stopped at [Pulse] to pay his respects to those lost, their friends, families & entire LGBTQ community."

