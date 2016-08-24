Wednesday, August 24, 2016
Bill Clinton visits site of Pulse nightclub shooting

By Monivette Cordeiro
on Wed, Aug 24, 2016 at 8:26 PM
Former President Bill Clinton made an unannounced visit Wednesday to the site of the mass shooting at the gay nightclub Pulse where 49 people lost their lives and 53 were injured.
Clinton's wife and the Democratic nominee for president, Hillary Clinton, had previously visited
Pulse when she visited Orlando in July, about a month after the shooting's anniversary on June 12.
Bill Clinton's press secretary posted a photo of the former president's visit on Twitter
, saying Clinton had "stopped at [Pulse] to pay his respects to those lost, their friends, families & entire LGBTQ community."
