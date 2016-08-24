Tip Jar

Wednesday, August 24, 2016

Bigger better Se7en Bites will soft-open Sept. 17

Posted By on Wed, Aug 24, 2016 at 5:08 PM

Last September, we told you Se7en Bites would be moving into an expanded space up the street, and now the Milk District bakery is all but set to do so.
click image Se7en Bites new signage - THE DAILY CITY
  • The Daily City
  • Se7en Bites new signage
According to owner Trina Gregory-Propst, Se7en Bites' last day in the current space will be this Sunday (Aug. 28) after which they'll begin the process of moving everything into the new space (the old Sunshine School Fashions building next to Pho Hoa on 617 N. Primrose Drive).

Staff training will occur the second week of September with a soft opening slated for Saturday Sept. 17.

Gregory-Propst told us last year that patrons can expect to see breads, donuts, fritters, and bagels as well as everything Se7en Bites currently offers.

For the latest, follow Se7en Bites on Facebook and Instagram.

