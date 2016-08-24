Best of Orlando winner A Place Gallery opens new show tomorrow night

click to enlarge
Art collective Time Waste Management presents the slip of the tongue unveils the cuts from your teeth
, up for one night only at A Place Gallery and Studios
.
The group show includes video, performance, installation and sculpture by Vanessa Barros Andrade, Mikayla Brown, Jahfre Colbert, Adam Farcus, Paul Finch and David Matteson. Andrade, who curated the show, says, "I’m interested in autodidactic education and applying learned ideologies to curating and my own practice. For this show I chose to focus on psychoanalytic concepts. I recently started a series of self-reflecting activities, in search of things that have shaped my own identity. One of these activities included watching cartoons that I spent time with during my childhood, and screencapping scenes that left an impression."
Whatever else they are, shows at A Place Gallery are absolutely never boring
so you'd be well served to stop by Thursday night.
A Place Gallery & Studios
649 N. Mills Ave.
timewastemanagement.org