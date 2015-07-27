Watch this hilarious 1986 news brief about 'rowdy' spring breakers at Daytona Beach

"An estimated half a million college students have jammed Daytona's beaches, causing enough trouble to keep Daytona's beach police busy. Since Sunday, lawmen have arrested 428 people. mostly for disorderly conduct. Wednesday, horseplay on Daytona balconies continued despite warnings from hotel owners and officers that someone could be hurt or killed in a fall.
Hotel owners met with the state attorney seeking his support of a new law that would give hotel employees the right to detain rowdy guests. Under the current law, a police officer must witness disorderly conduct before he can make an arrest. The proposal would also allow for a second party to file a disorderly conduct complaint against another person."
